Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sports keeping gloves with Indian Army insignia during SA ODI, wins hearts

By
ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sports keeping gloves with Indian Army insignia during SA ODI, wins hearts

New Delhi, June 6: Former India captain MS Dhoni's love for the Indian Army was on the display during the match between India and South Africa in their opening game in ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman chose a unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in which showed the regimental dagger insignia of the para forces embossed on his green wicketkeeping gloves.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Dhoni plays first match of 4th WC

It got a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the Indian Army. India meanwhile defeated South Africa by 6 wickets in their opening WC game as they outclassed the Proteas in every department.

MS Dhoni sports keeping gloves with Indian Army insignia

MS Dhoni sports keeping gloves with Indian Army insignia

This isn't the first time when Dhoni has shown his affection towards the Army. The Ranchi cricketer presented the entire Indian cricket team in presenting the Para cap which they wore during the ODI match against Australia in Ranchi, earlier this year.

What does 'Balidan' badge means

The Hindi term 'Balidan' means sacrifice and it is made up of silver. This insignia represents the Indian Parachute Regiment. Dhoni is part of the Indian Para Special Force as he's the Honorary Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

Dhoni is a qualified Para

Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in which showed the regimental dagger insignia of the para forces embossed on his green wicketkeeping gloves.

It got a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the Indian Army.

Dhoni has also taken a Para Forces training in 2015 and he even practised jumping from 1,250 feet from AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Dhoni trained at Paratroopers Training School (PTS) to practice that jump.

Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton afternoon:

Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton afternoon:

On tours, Dhoni is most relaxed when daughter Ziva is around. A regular fixture during Chennai Super Kings' home matches, the little one was in the mood for some cookies as she was accompanied by a member of the team support staff into the refreshment room for the media. But it was hilarious when a member of ICC's broadcast team thought it to be an opportune moment for a selfie with Ziva. However her request was politely declined by the member of the support staff and rightly so for security reasons.

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
Read in Telugu: స్పెష‌ల్ అట్రాక్ష‌న్‌గా ధోనీ గ్లౌజ్‌లు

