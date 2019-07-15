Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC announces Team of CWC 2019: Kane Williamson named captain; no place for Morgan, Kohli, Warner

By
ICC World Cup 2019: No Virat Kohli, David Warner in ICCs team of the tournament; Kane Williamson named captain
Image Courtesy: ICC

London, July 15: New Zealand's star captain and Player of the Tournament Kane Williamson has been named the captain of an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 team that includes six players from Sunday's dramatic final at Lord's.

Newly-crowned world champions England are the most represented with four selections in the XI while runners-up the Black Caps have two in the team, named by a panel selected by the ICC to honour players who performed well in the tournament.

ICC World Cup 2019: The dream XI of the tournament | Prize Money & Statistics

The other representatives come from the losing semi-finalists India and Australia, who have two each, while Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan rounds out the team.

In what could come as a surprise to many, India's captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli and Australia's explosive opener David Warner failed to make it to the ICC World XI. Warner scored 647 runs in the tournament to finish as the second highest run-getter in the tournament after Rohit Sharma. The southpaw from Australia slammed three centuries as well in nine innings. Kohli, who is ranked no. one in the ODI batsmen's rankings, didn't have a fulfilling tournament with the bat for he failed to score any century despite notching up 5 fifties.

Even the World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan failed to make into the dream XI side that was selected by former internationals and commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

Jason Roy gets the nod at the top of the order for his tone-setting brilliance for England that saw him overcome injury during the tournament to help his side to the title.

Roy had five scores of more than 50 in seven innings during the tournament, including one massive ton against Bangladesh in Cardiff and also produced the throw from the outfield that tied the Super Over and gave England the glory.

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00

Alongside Roy opening is Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma. One of the easier selections in this XI, considering the Indian star was the tournament's top run scorer and cracked a record five centuries in all.

3. Kane Williamson (C) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

3. Kane Williamson (C) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

Williamson comes in at No.3 and will captain the side. The Black Caps star scored more runs than any captain has ever done before at a World Cup and led his side with aplomb from start to finish.

4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77

4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77

The right-handed England batsman will come in at No.4 for this team after a World Cup that saw him finish as England's top run scorer, fifth overall in the tournament, with tons against Pakistan and West Indies and three half centuries

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

Shakib Al Hasan scored his runs this summer batting at No.3 for Bangladesh, but for much of his career he has come in at No.5 and it is there that he appears in this team.

Shakib had a quite wonderful tournament, averaging 87 with the bat with two centuries and five further half centuries, and yet still managed to chip in with 11 wickets as well with his left-arm spin.

6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

Fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes is also a cast-iron selection - his heroics in the final were the stuff of fairytale but he was also a picture of consistency throughout the tournament for England.

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

Behind the stumps, Alex Carey effected 20 dismissals this tournament, only Kiwi Tom Latham managed more, while the Australian also bludgeoned 375 runs at an average north of 60.

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

Alongside Carey is his compatriot, and the tournament's top wicket-taker with 27, Mitchell Starc. Starc was in sublime form in this edition too and played a significant role in the team's journey to the semi-finals.

9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05

9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05

Jofra Archer - hero of the Super Over in the final and appearing in his first World Cup - claimed 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.57 to earn his spot.

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

Last but by no means least is Jasprit Bumrah, the world's No.1 ODI bowler who lived up to that billing with 18 wickets while still only going for 4.41 runs an over - better than any other bowler on the top wicket takers list.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult was picked as the twelfth man.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue