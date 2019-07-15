ICC announces Team of CWC 2019: Kane Williamson named captain; no place for Morgan, Kohli, Warner

1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

Jason Roy gets the nod at the top of the order for his tone-setting brilliance for England that saw him overcome injury during the tournament to help his side to the title.

Roy had five scores of more than 50 in seven innings during the tournament, including one massive ton against Bangladesh in Cardiff and also produced the throw from the outfield that tied the Super Over and gave England the glory.

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00

Alongside Roy opening is Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma. One of the easier selections in this XI, considering the Indian star was the tournament's top run scorer and cracked a record five centuries in all.

3. Kane Williamson (C) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

Williamson comes in at No.3 and will captain the side. The Black Caps star scored more runs than any captain has ever done before at a World Cup and led his side with aplomb from start to finish.

4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77

The right-handed England batsman will come in at No.4 for this team after a World Cup that saw him finish as England's top run scorer, fifth overall in the tournament, with tons against Pakistan and West Indies and three half centuries

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

Shakib Al Hasan scored his runs this summer batting at No.3 for Bangladesh, but for much of his career he has come in at No.5 and it is there that he appears in this team.

Shakib had a quite wonderful tournament, averaging 87 with the bat with two centuries and five further half centuries, and yet still managed to chip in with 11 wickets as well with his left-arm spin.

6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

Fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes is also a cast-iron selection - his heroics in the final were the stuff of fairytale but he was also a picture of consistency throughout the tournament for England.

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

Behind the stumps, Alex Carey effected 20 dismissals this tournament, only Kiwi Tom Latham managed more, while the Australian also bludgeoned 375 runs at an average north of 60.

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

Alongside Carey is his compatriot, and the tournament's top wicket-taker with 27, Mitchell Starc. Starc was in sublime form in this edition too and played a significant role in the team's journey to the semi-finals.

9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05

Jofra Archer - hero of the Super Over in the final and appearing in his first World Cup - claimed 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.57 to earn his spot.

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

Last but by no means least is Jasprit Bumrah, the world's No.1 ODI bowler who lived up to that billing with 18 wickets while still only going for 4.41 runs an over - better than any other bowler on the top wicket takers list.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult was picked as the twelfth man.