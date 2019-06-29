Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Headingley

By
Headingley - Cropped

Headingley, June 29: Pakistan's Cricket World Cup meeting with Afghanistan was marred as supporters clashed at Headingley on Saturday (June 29).

Social media footage appeared to show scuffles breaking out between the two sets of fans outside the ground behind the Carnegie Pavilion.

Omnisport understands a number of fans arrived at Headingley without tickets and were attempting to enter the venue by other means.

On the other hand, an ANI report stated that fans got into a scuffle after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.

Victory for Pakistan would elevate them above tournament hosts England and into the semi-final places, ahead of their last group game against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

Source: OPTA and agencies

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
