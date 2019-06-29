ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Headingley

Social media footage appeared to show scuffles breaking out between the two sets of fans outside the ground behind the Carnegie Pavilion.

Omnisport understands a number of fans arrived at Headingley without tickets and were attempting to enter the venue by other means.

#WATCH: A scuffle breaks out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/mN8yymQOP5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

On the other hand, an ANI report stated that fans got into a scuffle after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.

ICC Source: Fight broke out b/w Pak&Afghan fans in Leeds because a plane was flown which had Balochistan slogans. Apparently it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium&political messages were visible. Leeds air traffic will investigate. (Pic courtesy: WorldBalochOrg) pic.twitter.com/cu0CyZ0w0U — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Victory for Pakistan would elevate them above tournament hosts England and into the semi-final places, ahead of their last group game against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

