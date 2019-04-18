Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan leave out Aamir from World Cup squad

By Pti
Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the mega event
Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the mega event

Karachi, April 18: Pakistan on Thursday left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Muhammad Aamir from its 15-member World Cup squad while including batsman Abid Ali in the line-up.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, announcing the World Cup squad and two reserve players, said the 11 from the 2017 Champions Trophy had been retained in the selection process. "We are hopeful and confident that Pakistan will give a good account of itself in the World Cup," Inzamam said.

The selectors, while not showing faith with left-armer Aamir who has taken just five wickets in his last 14 ODIs since the Champions Trophy two years back, reposed confidence in seniors Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez. Inzamam said that Hafeez's final inclusion in World Cup was subject to him being 100 per cent fit before the tournament as he is still recovering from a thumb injury.

"Doctors have advised him not to bowl or bat now but when his rehab is over he will be back in action in two weeks time," he added.

Inzamam said hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and Aamir were in the reserves for the one-day series against England and the side matches before the World Cup.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (Capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Muhammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Hasnain.

Reserves: Asif Ali and Muhammad Aamir.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    Read in Kannada: ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ 2019: ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟ, ಅಬಿದ್ ಅಲಿಗೆ ಚಾನ್ಸ್

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue