ICC World Cup 2019: Rain dampens Team India's full final net session before WC opener against South Africa

The Men In Blue looked to leave no stones unturned before their opening game against South Africa - who have lost both their games in the WC - at Aeges Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | India's performance in WC openers

Every member in the Indian cricket team was seen putting in some extra effort during the practice sessions in the nets to rectify the glitches, if any, and accustom themselves with the English pitch and conditions.

However, Team India's final full training session ahead of the opening clash against the Proteas was interrupted by rain forcing them to leave the ground early on Monday (June 3). As per a Times of India report, Team India's scheduled three-hour session began at 10 am in the morning but the team had to leave the ground after two hours due to drizzle.

During the practice session, skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy and opener Rohit Sharma spent a lot of time in the nets. Rohit spent most time in the crease as he practiced against regular India and net bowlers before shifting to the second net to receive throwdowns.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan worked with India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the middle. Dhawan's form will be crucial for India in the mega-event for he turns an explosive batsman in the ICC tournaments.

With Tuesday (June 4) being an optional training day, most of the cricketers in the Indian squad would be looking to stay indoors and keep them fresh ahead of the opening game.

Earlier in the day, Indian team management miffed the media forcing them to boycott the interaction session as they sent Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed for the interview.

With two days left for India's first game against South Africa, it was expected that at least coach Ravi Shastri or a senior player or support staff would address the media as it has been the norm in any bilateral series with skipper Virat Kohli coming on the pre-match day.