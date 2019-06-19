ICC World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan scores ‘century' against England: Here are 5 most expensive bowlers in WC

The bowler, who had never given more than two sixes in a game in his career till Tuesday, went for 11 of them in the match with England captain Eoin Morgan alone tonking him for seven.

Rashid, thereby, became the most expensive bowler in the World Cup; the third most expensive in the history of ODIs and the second spinner to concede three-figure runs after New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

Rashid Khan hasn't had the best day at the office so far... 😶 pic.twitter.com/DdjWNfz2MS — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Martin Snedden conceded 105 in 12 overs in 1983:

In the World Cup, Rashid worsened the bowling figures of New Zealand pacer Martin Snedden who was the most expensive till the Manchester game. Snedden, a right-arm medium fast bowler who played between 1980 and 1990, had conceded 105 runs in 12 overs (matches used to be of 60 overs then) with one maiden and two wickets.

The opposition on that occasion was also England and the venue was the Oval in the 1983 World Cup. One of Snedden's two wickets was centurion Allan Lamb (102). New Zealand had gone on to lose the game by 106 runs which means Snedden's figures made the difference.

Jason Holder gave away 104 runs in 10 overs in 2015:

When you have AB de Villiers in the opposition ranks, no bowler can claim to be safe. And West Indian captain Jason Holder was at the receiving end in Sydney in a group game of World Cup 2015. De Villiers, his South African counterpart, belted 162 not out in 66 deliveries in that game and Holder ended up giving 104 runs in 10 overs, despite bowling two maiden overs. He got the wicket of Quinton de Kock. SA scored a mammoth 408 for 5 before bowling the Caribbeans out for just 151.

Dawlat Zadran conceded 101 runs in 10 overs in 2015:

The Afghanistan spearhead scored a 'century' along with Australian opener David Warner as he ended up with the bowling figures of 2 for 101 in 10 overs with one maiden. The right-arm fast medium bowler took the wickets of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell but the thrashing he got eclipsed everything else. Played at the WACA Ground in Perth in the 2015 edition of the World Cup, Australia scored 417 for 6 and then bowled Afghanistan out for 142 to win by a whopping margin of 275 runs.

Ashantha de Mel gave away 97 runs in 10 overs in 1987:

Sri Lankan captain Duleep Mendis won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first in this group game of the 1987 edition in Karachi. Pacer Ashantha de Mel came to bowl second change and he was taken to cleaners. He ended up conceding 97 runs in 10 overs as Desmond Haynes scored 102 and captain Viv Richards made slammed 181. De Mel eventually got Richards's wicket but the West Indies had scored over 340 by then and ended up at 360 for 4 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka could manage only 169 for 4.