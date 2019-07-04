ICC World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant at No. 4 bodes well for Indian middle-order, opines Michael Clarke

Pant, who played his WC debut game against England, has played two matches in the tournament and came up with his scores of 32 and 48 against England and Bangladesh respectively. But it was his positive and aggressive intent which impressed all.

Pant was included in the playing eleven to replace injured Vijay Shankar and the 21-year-old seems to have secured his spot in the side.

Clarke - who led Australia to the world cup glory in the previous edition - looks impressed with Pant in the tournament.

Talking to India Today, Clarke said, "Rishabh Pant at No. 4 gives India the power option. If he bats badly, he is going to strike at 100. If he strikes well, he is going to strike at 140 and 150. I think that helps Indian middle order on good wickets.

The former Australian batsman also felt that Dinesh Karthik could be a better option coming into bat at No. 6. According to Clarke, the senior Tamil Nadu cricketer has the ability to get going from the word go just like Hardik Pandya. Karthik played the first World Cup game of his career when he was picked up for the match against Bangladesh.

"I like the experience of Dinesh Karthik at No. 6, to be honest. He is another Hardik Pandya. He can walk out and hit a boundary of the first ball. I think that's a really good place to be for that Indian middle order."

Clarke also said a big century from India's charismatic captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli is due.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also have been in good form. I think he is due for a big hundred. I actually think Pant compliments this top 7 really well," Clarke said.

India will be facing Sri Lanka in their final encounter in the league stage on Saturday (July 4) in Leeds.