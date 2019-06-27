ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma given Out in a controversial manner, Twitterati criticise third umpire

In the ICC World Cup 2019 contest against West Indies on Thursday (June 27), Rohit Sharma looked in the sublime form before an apparent blunder from the third umpire cost the right-handed batsman his wicket.

On the final delivery of the sixth over that was bowled by Kemar Roach, the fielding side appealed for Rohit's caught behind but the on-field umpire didn't seem interested. But Windies wicketkeeper Shai Hope and the bowler both were convinced that Rohit had edged the ball with his bat and Jason Holder went upstairs to review it.

Third umpire Michael Gough reviewed it and he claimed that the ball edged Rohit's bat as well as the pad and called the on-field umpire to change his decision and rule the batsman out. Rohit thus was dismissed for 18 but the Mumbaikar was clearly not impressed with the third umpire's decision as he too was convinced that there wasn't any contact between his bat and ball.

However, the TV replays looked there wasn't the clear conclusive evidence the TV umpire was talking about and it looked like the ball hit Rohit's pad and not his bat. Even the commentators, cricket experts and fans weren't impressed with the third umpire's decision and criticised the TV umpire for his blunder.

For once I'm not convinced by that third umpire decision. Rohit Sharma wasn't either. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 27, 2019

3rd umpires shouldn’t get a 2nd opportunity to be incompetent.. #INDvWI #CWC19 — Trent Woodhill (@TrentWoodhill) June 27, 2019

That review against Rohit ,definitely was not conclusive as the umpire mentioned on air.... soo... much for technology 🤷🏻‍♂️ #INDvsWI #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 27, 2019

Was there enough conclusive evidence to give Rohit caught-behind? I’m not so sure....but that’s strictly my opinion. Umpire giving it Not-Out is the equivalent of a soft-signal in this case.... #CWC19 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 27, 2019

What happened?? What have I missed? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 27, 2019

When catch is not convincing they are sticking with soft signal then y they can't stay with soft signal if the spike in ultra edge is not convincing #hitman #poorDecision 👎 — Viratian (@ErzaSca13050760) June 27, 2019

Quite the amazing decision. Made too quickly and overturned the on field decision. — Mr.Debatable (@DebatableMr) June 27, 2019

Well played @michael Gough

You deserve man of the match#IndvWi pic.twitter.com/Y6BT1iMUnu — Ayush Gupta (@AyushGupta1304) June 27, 2019

That is a really poor call from Michael Gough, that ball hit the pad and not the bat at any point. You could also make out the deformation of the top of the pad in the replay and it looked as if even the umpire was taken aback #CWC19 #INDvWI — Varun Mathure (@Varun_Mathure) June 27, 2019