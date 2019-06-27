Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma given Out in a controversial manner, Twitterati criticise third umpire

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma given Out via DRS in a controversial manner, Twitterati criticise third umpire
New Delhi, June 27: India opener Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the league game against West Indies courted controversy after he was ruled out by the third-umpire which many felt was clearly not out.

In the ICC World Cup 2019 contest against West Indies on Thursday (June 27), Rohit Sharma looked in the sublime form before an apparent blunder from the third umpire cost the right-handed batsman his wicket.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

On the final delivery of the sixth over that was bowled by Kemar Roach, the fielding side appealed for Rohit's caught behind but the on-field umpire didn't seem interested. But Windies wicketkeeper Shai Hope and the bowler both were convinced that Rohit had edged the ball with his bat and Jason Holder went upstairs to review it.

Third umpire Michael Gough reviewed it and he claimed that the ball edged Rohit's bat as well as the pad and called the on-field umpire to change his decision and rule the batsman out. Rohit thus was dismissed for 18 but the Mumbaikar was clearly not impressed with the third umpire's decision as he too was convinced that there wasn't any contact between his bat and ball.

However, the TV replays looked there wasn't the clear conclusive evidence the TV umpire was talking about and it looked like the ball hit Rohit's pad and not his bat. Even the commentators, cricket experts and fans weren't impressed with the third umpire's decision and criticised the TV umpire for his blunder.

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
