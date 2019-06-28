ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes to Twitter to suggest he was given out unfairly against West Indies

The cricketer and his wife Ritika Sajdeh - who was sitting in the stands - were equally surprised when the TV umpire ruled him out.

Rohit on Friday took to the social media to express his disappointment over his controversial dismissal. The Mumbaikar, who was ruled out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

The picture posted by Rohit indicates that the ball clipped his right pad instead of the bat.

During the match, Rohit was left visibly disappointed after being given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope of the bowling of Kemar Roach at Old Trafford. The right-hander was deceived by an in-swinging delivery from Roach in the final ball of the sixth over and the West Indies team went up in appeal for caught behind, suggesting Rohit had got an inside-edge onto the wicketkeeper.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the call in the Caribbean side's favour.

The third umpire seemed to have gone by the snicko after repeated replays showed there was a gap between the bat and ball.

The commentators as well as experts were shocked with the TV umpire's decision which everyone felt was taken in too much of haste and that the decision didn't bode well for the game despite having too much of technology involved.

