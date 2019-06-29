Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Roy aiming to boost England but Archer a doubt for India clash

By Opta
Jason Roy

Birmingham, June 29: Jason Roy is preparing to return to the England team to boost their Cricket World Cup semi-final hopes, but captain Eoin Morgan says Jofra Archer is a doubt to face India.

A hamstring injury sustained against West Indies has kept Roy out of England's last three games, with defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia denting their qualification chances.

Yet the explosive opener, who hit a magnificent 153 against Bangladesh, is on course to face two-time winners India at Edgbaston on Sunday, with James Vince expected to drop out.

Barbados-born paceman Archer has thrived in his maiden World Cup, taking three wickets in successive matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to close on Ian Botham's England record of 16 wickets at the 1992 World Cup.

The 24-year-old continues to be hampered by a side strain, with Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett contenders to step in, but Morgan indicated chances could be taken with both Archer and Roy given England are in desperate need of points.

"Jason is preparing to play tomorrow," Morgan told a news conference on Saturday when asked about Roy's fitness.

"Provided he gets through today's practice and tomorrow morning unscathed, we think he might be fit to play.

"It depends on the significance of the risk. If it's going to rule him out long-term, absolutely not. If it's a couple of weeks, yes."

Asked if Archer bowled in Friday's session, Morgan added: "He didn't. We're going to see how he comes through today.

"It's the same thing he’s been playing with for the last three games. Again, the same thing applies.

"If it's a long-term risk, no, if it's a short term-risk, yes."

England sit fourth in the table after seven matches, but they will be overtaken by Pakistan if Sarfraz Ahmed's side beat Afghanistan on Saturday.

After facing India, Morgan's men - the top-ranked ODI side going into the World Cup - wrap up their campaign against New Zealand at The Riverside.

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
