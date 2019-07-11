ICC WC 2019: England vs Australia: Roy, Woakes guide dominant England to WC final after 27 years - As it happened

Birmingham, July 11: Jason Roy and Chris Woakes starred as favourites England crushed defending champions Australia by 8 wickets in the second semi-final to make it to final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here on Thursday (July 11) in a dominant fashion.

England seem primed to win their maiden title but the way Eoin Morgan and his band upstaged arch-rivals and defending champions Australia to enter the final after a gap of 27 years.

Record five-time champions Australia were completely outclassed by the English bowlers first as they were bundled out for a paltry 223. Chris Woakes was awarded the man of the match for his impressive figures of 3/20 as he demolished the Aussie top-order and opened the floodgates. Steve Smith, however, put up some resistance and scored valuable 85 and ensured his team crossed the 200-run mark batting first.

Later, in-form Jason Roy (85) and Jonny Bairstow (34) stitched another century stand to lay the foundation of an easy run chase. Eoin Morgan (45*) hit the winning runs while Joe Root (49*) remained unbeaten at the other end. Following this win at Edgbaston, England will now head for London to face finalists New Zealand at Lord's on July 14.

Here's how the match at Edgbaston transpired: