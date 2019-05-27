ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: Pakistan seek glory after strife

1. Strength

Their unpredictable nature. Pakistan can be at their best when they are cornered. To borrow from Imran: "I want the team to play like cornered tigers." Pakistan are quite capable to do that. This is not say that they are bereft of talent. In Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Imad Wasim, pacer Hasan Ali and power-hitting Asif Ali and mercurial Mohammad Amir, they have enough personnel to ran roughshod over opponents.

2. Weakness

Their preparation has been less than satisfactory in the run to the big event. Pakistan never really looked a team earnest in making a serious bid for the World Cup. They need to begin from the starting point and then the selections like Wahab Riaz could come under hammer if their campaign goes awry.

3. Key Man 1: Sarfraz Ahmed

Ahmed will have to play the dual role of inspirational captain and batting mainstay if Pakistan are to make it to the semifinals. Can he play the pivotal batting role while grouping his men on his side? The answer to that will hold key for Pakistan in England.

4. Key Man 2: Mohammad Amir

Amir did not have any particularly good run-up to the World Cup and at one point was dropped from the side after a dry run. But bought back for the World Cup, Amir needs to pull his weight in for Pakistan. His incisive spells will be key for Pakistan.

5. Prediction

They have good mix of youth and experience but unless they come up with something noteworthy, Pakistan may go out after the league stage.