Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: Pakistan seek glory after strife

By
Pakistan seek glory after strife
Pakistan seek glory after strife

Bengaluru, May 27: Pakistan's glory year came in 1992 when Imran Khan, their current Prime Minister, led them to World Cup triumph Down Under. From that point, Pakistan cricket several ups and downs and more downs recently. Pakistan had a less than welcome beginning to their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, losing to England in an ODI series and Afghanistan in a warm-up match.

But never write off Pakistan. The mercurial side still can come up with a stirring run as they did in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. MyKhel looks at the chances of Pakistan.

1. Strength

1. Strength

Their unpredictable nature. Pakistan can be at their best when they are cornered. To borrow from Imran: "I want the team to play like cornered tigers." Pakistan are quite capable to do that. This is not say that they are bereft of talent. In Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Imad Wasim, pacer Hasan Ali and power-hitting Asif Ali and mercurial Mohammad Amir, they have enough personnel to ran roughshod over opponents.

2. Weakness

2. Weakness

Their preparation has been less than satisfactory in the run to the big event. Pakistan never really looked a team earnest in making a serious bid for the World Cup. They need to begin from the starting point and then the selections like Wahab Riaz could come under hammer if their campaign goes awry.

3. Key Man 1: Sarfraz Ahmed

3. Key Man 1: Sarfraz Ahmed

Ahmed will have to play the dual role of inspirational captain and batting mainstay if Pakistan are to make it to the semifinals. Can he play the pivotal batting role while grouping his men on his side? The answer to that will hold key for Pakistan in England.

4. Key Man 2: Mohammad Amir

4. Key Man 2: Mohammad Amir

Amir did not have any particularly good run-up to the World Cup and at one point was dropped from the side after a dry run. But bought back for the World Cup, Amir needs to pull his weight in for Pakistan. His incisive spells will be key for Pakistan.

5. Prediction

5. Prediction

They have good mix of youth and experience but unless they come up with something noteworthy, Pakistan may go out after the league stage.

More PAKISTAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue