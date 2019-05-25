ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: West Indies bank on Gayle and Russell

1. Strength

They have an array of players guided by the inimitable Chris Gayle and almost all of them like Andre Russell have proved their worth in various competitions including in several T20 leagues around the world. A good collective effort will make the West Indies a serious challenger. They also have a bowling attack that can touch the middle and late 140 kmph mark and can really give some discomforting moments to batsmen.

2. Weakness

Can the West Indian batsmen bat long and build innings if there is a collapse? Do they have enough patience to go through the swirls of 50-over cricket? Their chance will depend on the batsmen's approach and attitude.

3. Key Man 1: Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss is certainly playing his last World Cup. Can he give the West Indies a title in his last hurrah? He may not be the most agile player on the field at 40 but age has not affected his destructive abilities one bit.

4. Key Man 2: Andre Russell

Dre Russ can destroy any attack in a matter of few balls. We have seen that in T20s. And if we can do that in the World Cup, then a few bowlers will consider retirement. But can he do that for a longer period in ODIs? The answer to that could be holding to the key to West Indies' progress in this edition of the tournament.

5. Prediction

West Indies have the wherewithal to reach semis. But they need to be consistent against big teams in big moments.