Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: West Indies bank on Gayle and Russell

By
West Indies will require mighty effort from Chris Gayle and Andre Russell
West Indies will require mighty effort from Chris Gayle and Andre Russell

London, May 25: West Indies are no longer the powerhouse in world cricket. But their long history, two world titles (1975, 1979) and the aura of past players have somehow retained the romance around the West Indian cricket. After fielding some middling teams and teams depending on one or two players over the last two decades or so, West Indies this time have a good chance to progress challenging the more fancied names. MyKhel takes a closer look at their squad in the ICC World Cup 2019.

1. Strength

1. Strength

They have an array of players guided by the inimitable Chris Gayle and almost all of them like Andre Russell have proved their worth in various competitions including in several T20 leagues around the world. A good collective effort will make the West Indies a serious challenger. They also have a bowling attack that can touch the middle and late 140 kmph mark and can really give some discomforting moments to batsmen.

2. Weakness

2. Weakness

Can the West Indian batsmen bat long and build innings if there is a collapse? Do they have enough patience to go through the swirls of 50-over cricket? Their chance will depend on the batsmen's approach and attitude.

3. Key Man 1: Chris Gayle

3. Key Man 1: Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss is certainly playing his last World Cup. Can he give the West Indies a title in his last hurrah? He may not be the most agile player on the field at 40 but age has not affected his destructive abilities one bit.

4. Key Man 2: Andre Russell

4. Key Man 2: Andre Russell

Dre Russ can destroy any attack in a matter of few balls. We have seen that in T20s. And if we can do that in the World Cup, then a few bowlers will consider retirement. But can he do that for a longer period in ODIs? The answer to that could be holding to the key to West Indies' progress in this edition of the tournament.

5. Prediction

5. Prediction

West Indies have the wherewithal to reach semis. But they need to be consistent against big teams in big moments.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue