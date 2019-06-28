Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Team India's official 'away' jersey for England match unveiled

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Team Indias official away jersey for England match unveiled by Nike

New Delhi, June 28: After days of suspense and confusion, Indian Cricket Team's official 'away' jersey for the match against England in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has finally been unveiled.

Virat Kohli and his band will be sporting their first-ever away kit in Birmingham on Sunday (June 30). India's official apparel sponsor Nike unveiled the colour of the kit which is going to be orange in colour.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

"The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams," Nike said in a statement.

"Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field," the release added.

"The new total orange and blue colored Away Kits also moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasise a Multi-dimensional Slash Design and Movement approach," it added.

Team India's official Twitter handle too shared the image of the jerseys and also asked the fans for their opinion about it.

BCCI tweeted, "Presenting #TeamIndia's Away Jersey 🤩🤩🇮🇳🇮🇳 What do you make of this one guys? #TeamIndia #CWC19"

A change of India's jersey colour at World Cup makes little difference

The limited-edition Team India away kits will be available at select Nike retailers, Myntra and Jabong starting June 27, Nike said.

The reason why Team India won't be sporting their trademark blues against England due to ICC's new rule. This new ICC rule implies that other teams who sport, say blue jerseys, will have to change their colours, especially during matches involving England, who are also sporting blue uniforms. India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all having blue uniforms and every team had to sport an away jersey.

An ICC release earlier quoted as saying, "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

However, a few political parties raised their objection to the colour of India's jersey which according to them was an attempt by the ruling BJP-led government at Centre as saffronisation of the Indian Team's jersey.

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 18:57 [IST]
