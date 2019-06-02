ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli hurts his thumb during practice session

Kohli hurt his right thumb during the practice session on Saturday (June 1) at Southampton. The 30-year-old was immediately attended by team's physio Patrick Farhart as he could be seen applying a spray on Kohli's thumb.

As per reports, the cricketer was seen dipping his thumb in a glass of ice water while leaving the ground. His injury scare would be a major concern to the Indian fans and the team management. However, no official announcement has been made by the team management.

Team India are sweating it hard in the nets to prepare for their opening game against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5) in the showpiece event. Kohli still has three days to recover from the injury and regain his fitness.

Team India are considered favourites for the world cup along with hosts England and Kohli's form with the bat is one of the reasons why the Men In Blue are deemed favourites.

Before start of the event, former England captain Kevin Pietersen claimed Virat Kohli as "by far the best player on this planet".

Hosts England begin the tournament as the number-one ranked side in ODIs and the favourites for glory on home soil. However, India are likely to be strong contenders and their captain has no equals, according to former England batsman Pietersen.

Asked which player from another country he would select to improve England's line-up, Pietersen instantly told Omnisport: "Virat. He's a game-changer. He's by far the best player on this planet." South Africa great Jacques Kallis also had praise for India's skipper, adding: "I think the best batter in the world at the moment is Virat Kohli.

"If he has a good World Cup, obviously India will do well. He'll be the one people want to get out and identify as a major player for them." Pietersen and Kallis both named England, India and Australia as likely semi-finalists, with the former tipping West Indies to round off the last-four line-up.