ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's poor record in WC semi-finals follows him in Manchester

Interestingly, India have made it to the semi-finals of all three occasions but Kohli's contribution with the bat in all three big games has been poor. In the semi-final match against New Zealand in Manchester, the Indian captain was trapped in front by Kiwi quick Trent Boult.

In the talismanic batsman has scored just 11 runs in the three World Cup semi-finals he has played.

9 - 2011 WC semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali

1 - 2015 WC semi-final against Australia in Sydney

1 - 2019 WC semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester

Kohli's performance in World Cup knockouts hasn't been good either for he has amassed just 73 runs in six knockout matches in WC. The Delhi-cricketer averages megre 12.16 and scored at a paltty strike rate of 56.15.

24(33) Vs Australia in 2011 WC quarter-final

9(21) Vs Pakistan in 2011 WC semi-final

35(49) Vs Sri Lanka in 2011 WC Final

3(8) Vs Bangladesh in 2015 WC quarter-final

1(13) Vs Australia in 2015 WC semi-final

1(6) Vs New Zealand in 2019 WC semi-final

While chasing a target of 240 in the all-important game, India were off to a disastrous start as their worst fears came true when their top-three Rohit Sharma (1), KL Rahul (1), and Kohli (1) were back in the pavilion with in 4 overs. India lost Dinesh Karthik (6) in the 10th over to be further pushed to the backfoot.

New Zealand added a further 28 while losing three wickets having resumed their innings on Wednesday's reserve day to post 239/8 in 50 overs.

The Black Caps had laboured to 211-5 in 46.1 overs before rain at Old Trafford prevented any further play on Tuesday, meaning they completed the final 3.5 overs.

Ross Taylor moved from 67 not out overnight to 74 before being run out, with Kane Williamson (67) having been the only other New Zealand batsman to have found any sort of rhythm on a surface that many struggled to read on Tuesday.