ICC World Cup 2019: WC 2019 sees wicket falling on second ball; 1992 WC holds the record

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, one of the oldest players, picked the wicket of explosive Jonny Bairstow in the very second delivery of the match against England - the first of the edition - on Thursday. South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and sent the hosts to bat in the match played at the Kennington Oval.

Jason Roy picked a single in the first ball to give Bairstow the strike and he was caught by keeper Quinton de Kock in the very next ball, falling for a golden duck. England were 1 for 1 in the second ball of the game before Joe Root walked in and put up a partnership of substance with Roy. The decision to open the bowling with Tahir also reminded of Martin Crowe, the late captain of New Zealand who had done the same with Dipak Patel in the 1992 World Cup.

Was the fall of Bairstow's wicket the fastest in the cricket World Cup? No, that record goes to John Wright in the 1992 World Cup.

In the 1975 World Cup when the first match was played between England and India, the first wicket had fallen when England were on 54. Mohinder Amarnath had picked the wicket of John Jameson (21) on that occasion.

In the 1979 WC, the first match was played between defending champions West Indies and India in Birmingham and on that occasion, the first wicket had fallen when India were on 10. The wicket was in the form of Sunil Gavaskar (8) who was dismissed by Andy Roberts.

In 1983, England and New Zealand played the first match of the tournament at the Kennington Oval and the first wicket of the tournament was that of English opener Graeme Fowler who fell for eight in 19 balls off the bowling of Lance Cairns. England had lost their first wicket on 13 runs.

In 1987, hosts Pakistan met Sri Lanka in the opening game in Hyderabad (Sindh) and Pakistan lost their first wicket on 48 runs when Ijaz Ahmed got caught on his personal score of 16.

In 1992, New Zealand's John Wright created the record of getting out in the very first legal ball of the match when he was castled by Australia's Craig McDermott in Auckland. NZ though went on to win the game. The first ball had gone for wide and then McDermott bowled the New Zealand opener in the next.

In 1996, Kiwi opener Craig Spearman was the first man to get out in the bowling of England pacer Dominik Cork for five while New Zealand's score then was 12. The match was held in Ahmedabad.

In 1999, Sri Lanka's Roshan Mahanama was the first to get dismissed and he got out in the 11th over off the bowling of England left-arm seamer Allan Mullally at Lord's. The defending champions were 42 at that time.

In 2003, West Indian Wavel Hinds was the first wicket to fall against South Africa and although he fell for a duck off the bowling of Shaun Pollock, he had taken 16 balls by then. The Caribbeans lost their first wicket on 4 but it was in the final ball of the fifth over. The game was played in Cape Town.

In 2007, Chris Gayle was the first to depart in the match against Pakistan in Kingston. He fell for two after nicking one to wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal off Umar Gul and the Caribbeans were 7 for 1 in 2.2 overs.

In 2011, Sachin Tendulkar was the first wicket to fall in the tournament and he was run out against Bangladesh in Dhaka for 28 runs. India were 69 for 1 in 10.5 overs.

In 2015, The first wicket of the first innings of a World Cup saw over 100 runs for the first time. New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was dismissed by Rangana Herath on the personal score of 65. The Kiwis were 111 for 1 after 15.5 overs in the game played in Christchurch.