ICC World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni pull Kuldeep Yadav's leg during road trip to Cardiff - Watch

The team had to travel from London to Cardiff in the bus and as journeys could be tiring, team's spinner Yuzvendra Chahal decided to interview his fellow team mates and entertained them.

The leg-spinner chatted with team's vice captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Both the cricketers informed they are excited about doing well at the big stage.

Dhawan, who has been India's best batsman in the ICC tournaments, added further that he would look to continue his good form in the multi-nation tournament and help his country win the title.

Chahal then went to interview his wrist-spin twin Kuldeep Yadav, who was seated right in front of former skipper MS Dhoni. While Chahal once again tried that Dhoni made his debut on 'Chahal TV' the veteran cricketer once again turned down humbly.

However, the 37-year-old - who was busy watching a movie on his tablet - pulled Kuldeep's legs and asked the chinaman whom he keeps talking to on his mobile phone. Chahal too joined Dhoni and said the Kanpur cricketer spends a lot of time chatting.

To their queries Kuldeep said he was not talking to anybody, instead he was listening to Kishore Kumar's song on his phone.

Chahal didn't leave an opportunity to troll his spin partner and said there must be definitely wrong with the latter for he's listening to old songs and everyone broke into laughter.

Chahal also took the reactions of team's pace battery comprising Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and asked how are they feeling ahead of the quadrennial event. All three pacers - who are in sublime form - said they are pretty excited and looking forward to giving their best in the tournament.

Team India will play their second and final warm-up game on May 28 in Cardiff and would be hoping to fine tune the areas of concern and also hope that every player finds his form.