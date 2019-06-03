ICC World Cup head-to-head: Australia have 2-0 advantage over Bangladesh

The defending champions will meet Bangladesh in Nottingham on June 20. Australia and Bangladesh have played 21 times so far and the Tigers have won only once against the Kangaroos so far which was in England back in 2005. Australia have won 18 while two games were without a result.

At the World Cup, Australia and Bangladesh have played two games and both were won by the former. One game was abandoned in the 2015 edition.

Here are the results of Australia-Bangladesh clashes at the World Cup in brief:

Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets; group match; Chester-le-Street; May 27, 1999:

In their first-ever meeting at the World Cup, Australian captain Steve Waugh won the toss and sent Aminul Islam's Bangladesh to bat first. Opener Mehrab Hossain scored 42 but yet the Tigers collapsed to 6 for 99 before Minhajul Abedin's 53 not out at No.6 pushed the Bangladeshi total to 178 for 7 in 50 overs. Tom Moody took 3 for 25 and Glenn McGrath, 2 for 44. Moody came to the party with the bat as well, scoring 56 not out after the Aussie openers - Mark Waugh (33) and Adam Gilchrist (63) gave a solid start. Australia stormed home losing just three wickets and over 30 overs to spare. Moody was the man of the match.

Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets; Super Eight stage; North Sound; March 31, 2007:

Rain forced the match to be reduced to a 22-over affair. Ricky Ponting won the toss and sent Habibul Bashar's side to bat. McGrath's 3 for 16 and Nathan Bracken's 2 for 20 never allowed the Bangladeshis a relief and with help of a few 20s from Shakib Al Hasan (25), Bashar (24) and Mashrafe Mortaza (25 not out), the Tigers crawled to 104 for 6 in 22 overs. It was always going to be a cakewalk for the mighty Australians as openers Gilchrist (59 not out) and Matthew Hayden (47) bludgeoned their way home in 13.5 overs. The high point of Bangladesh's bowling performance is that they hadn't conceded a single extra. McGrath was the man of the match.

Match abandoned without a ball bowled; group match; Brisbane; Feb 21, 2015:

Michael Clarke was the Australian captain while Mortaza was the Bangladesh captain. The game was a complete wash-out because of heavy rains and both teams shared a point each.