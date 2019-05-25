Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup: Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

By Pti
Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

Southampton (UK), May 25: Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith were booed and heckled by the crowd in their warm-up game against England on Saturday ahead of the World Cup beginning next week.

ICC World Cup Special Page

Warner and Smith returned to international duty earlier this month after completing one-year bans for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in a Test match in South Africa. The duo's ban had ended on March 29.

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. A spectator was heard shouting "Get off Warner you cheat".

There were more boos as Warner walked off after being dismissed for 43 to be replaced by Smith, coming in with Australia 82 for two in the 17th over. There were a few chants of "cheat, cheat, cheat" when Smith arrived, although a lone Australia fan shouted back "Get 'em Stevie!", according to BBC.

But when Smith reached his fifty, the applause outweighed the boos but the jeers were very much audible. The disgraced duo's first match in England was a hastily arranged, unofficial warm-up match against the West Indies here on Wednesday.

But that fixture was played in front of fewer than 30 spectators, whereas there were several thousands here on Saturday. Reigning world champions Australia are set to be in England for more than four months in a tour featuring both the World Cup and a five-Test Ashes series.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue