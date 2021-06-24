ICC World Test Championship 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Chasing a below-par target of 139 in 53 overs in the last two sessions, New Zealand reached homed quite comfortably despite losing their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway early. But New Zealand's seasoned campaigners Williamson and Ross Taylor helped their side cruise to a historic win.

WTC Final: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets to become ICC World Test Champions

New Zealand thus became the first team to be crowned the Test champions in the 144-year history of the longer format of the game. With this win, the BlackCaps continued their dominance over India in the ICC tournaments.

Here's the full list of award winners, prize money and key stats:

Winners: New Zealand, received the ICC Test Championship Mace.

Prize Money: USD 1.6 million (Rs 12 crore approximately)

Runners-Up: India

Prize Money: USD 800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately)

Player of the Match (WTC Final) - Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Key Stats from WTC:

Most Runs: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Tests - 13

Runs - 1675

Highest Score - 215

Average - 72.82

Centuries - 5

Half-Centuries - 9

Fours - 186

Sixes - 3

Most Runs (for India): Ajinkya Rahane

Tests - 18

Runs - 1159

Highest Score - 115

Average - 42.92

Centuries - 3

Half-Centuries - 6

Fours - 131

Sixes - 6

Most Wickets (in WTC): Ravichandran Ashwin

Tests - 14

Wickets - 71

Best Bowling in an Innings - 7/145

Best Bowling in a match - 9/207

Economy - 2.62

Five-wicket hauls: 5

Most Wickets (for NZ): Tim Southee

Tests - 11

Wickets - 56

Best Bowling in an Innings - 6/31

Best Bowling in a match - 7/69

Economy - 2.70

Five-wicket hauls: 3

Other Stats:

# Mohammad Shami is the first Indian to take a 4-wicket haul in the ICC finals. Previous best: Mohinder Amarnath's 3/12 in 1983 WC final.

# Scores by NZ captains in ICC finals:

49 & 52* - Williamson, 2021 WTC

30 - Williamson, 2019 WC

5 - Stephen Fleming, 2000 CT

0 - Brendon McCullum, 2009 CT

0 - Brendon McCullum, 2015 WC

# New Zealand's last seven matches against India in ICC tournaments - ODI WC, T20 WC, Champions Trophy and WTC: W, W, W, W, Abandoned, W, W.

# This is the first time, New Zealand has won three consecutive Test matches against India. They won at Wellington (by 10 wickets) & Christchurch (by 7 wickets) in Feb/Mar 2020 and now by 8 wickets at Southampton.

# First batsman to hit a fifty in WTC Final: Devon Conway (NZ)

# First bowler to grab a five-for in an innings in WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson (NZ)