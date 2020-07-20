If Australia hosts postponed T20 World Cup in 2021, tickets already bought will remain valid: ICC

In case the event is shifted to 2022, all ticket holders will be entitled to full refund, the ICC stated in a FAQ on their website.

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for IPL 2020

The ICC has not yet announced which country will host which edition as there are operational issues which both cricket Boards need to sort out. The ICC had already opened ticket booking through their ticketing partners and a significant number of tickets have been already sold.

"Ticket holders are welcome to retain their tickets, noting, if Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates.

T20 World Cup 2020 postponed: ICC unveils windows, announces dates of Final for next three World Cups

"If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically," ICC stated in a series of FAQs.

Fans can retain their tickets until a date has been confirmed for the event. Refund requests can be made up until 15 December 2020 and they will be processed within 30 days after online submission. The hospitality package will also remain valid for the 2021 fixture.