'If I can play Duleep Trophy...': India pacer Mohammed Shami clears feelings after Asia Cup snub

Mohammed Shami has given his first reaction after he was snubbed from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The India pacer was not considered for selection in the upcoming continental tournament.

For many fans, the omission came as a surprise. Shami has been India's go-to bowler in global tournaments - his 24 wickets in just 7 innings during the 2023 ODI World Cup still stand as one of the tournament's standout performances. More recently, he was India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy, showing he could still deliver in big games. Yet, when it came to the Asia Cup, the selectors didn't think his presence was needed.

One of the common assumptions around his non-selection was fitness. But Shami has now clarified that he is fully fit and available. In fact, the pace spearhead will turn up in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 28 - a strong indicator that he's match-ready.

"I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard. If I can play the Duleep Trophy, then why won't I be able to play T20 cricket?" Shami told News24 Sports.

His outings in recent months have been a mixed bag - while the Champions Trophy yielded 9 wickets in 5 matches, he never quite hit the rhythm of his World Cup 2023 form. To add to that, the IPL 2025 campaign was disappointing, with only 6 wickets from 9 matches at a steep average of 56.16 and an economy rate of over 11.

"Right now, I don't have any hope (about my international return). If they play me, I'll try to perform and give my 100%. Whether they play me or not, that's not in my hands. If I'm playing the Duleep Trophy, 5-day cricket, I'm available for all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I'm ready to go back," Shami added.

The India pacer is quite confident about his fitness, as he mentioned clearing the newly introduced Bronco Test. Despite the Asia Cup snub, Shami has a golden opportunity for a Test comeback. With West Indies and South Africa home series looming, a productive outing in Duleep Trophy would revitalize Shami's prospects for an India return, albeit in Red Ball format.