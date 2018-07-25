Ignored Manoj Tiwary lashes out against the selectors

The selectors picked six squads for the four-day matches against South Africa A, the three-team Duleep Trophy, and the quadrangular series involving Australia A and South Africa A, where India will send two teams - 'A' and 'B'. But Tiwary did not feature in any of the side despite scoring well in the 2017-18 domestic season and in the IPL 2018.

In the 2017-18 domestic season, Tiwary scored 507 runs at 126.7 - the highest-ever List-A average in a single domestic season in India. He also averaged more than 100 in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, a feat that no other batsman has achieved in a season.

"I was hoping to be picked in the India A squads, Tiwary said. "When somebody performs to his highest, then he should be rewarded. And I had an outstanding 50-over tournament last season, creating a record that no one else has had in Indian cricket history," Tiwary was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

I can relate myself very much wit d tittle of dis book. Want 2 make a comeback like him 👍 #AcenturyIsnotEnough #Gudread #Legend pic.twitter.com/X9P8lwUWfj — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 25, 2018

"I don't know what more I have to do, there is no clarity from the selectors. And I would love to hear from them. If I can get to know what the parameters are, then obviously I will plan accordingly.

"Even I have a dream to play for India, and the only way forward is step by step. I've never got an opportunity to play under Rahul (Dravid) bhai, the India A coach, so I wanted an opportunity, to be honest.

"It's difficult to make it to the senior team right now, but every time India A plays, it's important because it allows players the opportunity to go to the next level. But I would really love to hear from the people who are overlooking me. I can't recollect the last time the selectors spoke to me."

Gudmrg @mohanstatsman G. Awaiting ur reply. I know I’m one of them but want to know how many others are there ?? — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 24, 2018

Tiwary said it's sad to see performances with team in mind getting overshadowed by individual records.

"I've realised that what you do for the team's cause, it doesn't get recognised," Tiwary said. "People just want to see the numbers on the scoresheet, but forget to notice what sort of pitch we played on or what the game's result was," he said.

Tiwary last played for India in 2015, when a second-string national side toured Zimbabwe for an ODI series, scoring 34 runs in three ODIs. Before that, Tiwary was a given a short run in the ODIs during the 2011-12 season, a time when he notched up a 104 against the West Indies in Chennai.