ILT20 2023: Shanaka, Raza power Dubai Capitals to win over MI Emirates; Player Of The Match, Award Winners

Dubai, February 6: Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza steered Dubai Capitals to a stunning seven-wicket win victory over MI Emirates in 29th match of the ILT20 held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (February 5) night.
Chasing MI Emirates' 164 for 7, Shanaka and Raza scored unbeaten knocks of 58 and 56 runs respectively off 36 deliveries each to share a 122-run stand for the fourth wicket in 11.3 overs ensuring Dubai Capitals victory with 11 balls to spare.
Shanaka hit five boundaries and three sixes while Raza scored four boundaries and four sixes. Though MI Emirates have already qualified for the playoff, Dubai Capitals now move to the fourth spot with nine points, above Sharjah Warriors.
The
Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl. MI Emirates' opener Andre Fletcher hit two consecutive boundaries off Fred Klaassen in the first over but fell to the first ball of the second over from Jake Ball edging to wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa for 9.
One-drop Bas de Leede followed falling leg before to Ball's fourth delivery of the same over for 2. Lorcan Tucker, who joined opener Muhammad Waseem, took two boundaries off Hazrat Luqman who bowled the third over.
Waseem
Tucker
At
Adam Zampa, as usual, was introduced for the seventh over. Waseem hit his second six off Raza over midwicket in the eighth over but got clean bowled by Zampa in the ninth over while attempting a slog sweep for 31.
At
Dan
Pooran played some aggressive shots and took the score past the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Zampa, who was re-introduced for the 17th over, was greeted by Pooran with a six to square leg but he fell to the fourth ball of that over caught at sweep cover by Klaassen for 43.
Jordan
Thompson
In
Brad Wheal, opening the bowling for MI Emirates, gave away just four runs in his first over while Craig Overton yielded just one run in the second over. In the third over Dubai Capitals opener Robin Uthappa hit Wheal for a six and Munsey too picked a boundary off him.
Munsey
Uthappa
At the end of the power play, Dubai Capitals was 44 for 1. Munsey too quickly followed miscuing a reverse sweep to Wheal off left arm spinner Zahir Khan for 14. Two balls later, he took the prize wicket of Rovman Powell who slog swept to Mousley for a duck. Khan yielded no runs from that over too.
Raza and Shanaka took the score to 62 for 3 in 10 overs. Needing 103 runs from the last ten overs, Raza went for his shots and hit Zahir Khan for a six to long-on and also scored two boundaries off that over.
Shanaka
Their
From the last five overs, Dubai Capitals needed 37 runs after Shanaka had punished Thompson for 15 runs which included a six and two boundaries.
Shanaka
Raza
They
Speaking about their performance, DC's Ball said, "We knew that we needed to put all the pressure on our opposition after Sharjah lost last night. It's good to have the points on the board. We are currently at the fourth spot and hopefully, we'll be there at the end of tomorrow's game."
Meanwhile, MI Emirates' Waseem said, "If Pooran and I batted for a few more overs then we could've put more runs on the board. We lost wickets at the wrong time. That's why we were 25-30 runs short in the end."
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Brief scores
MI Emirates: 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 31, Lorcan Tucker 21, Nicholas Pooran 43, Dan Mousley 31*, Jake Ball 3 for 37, Adam Zampa 2 for 24) lost to Dubai Capitals: 166 for 3 in 18.1 overs (Robin Uthappa 29, Dasun Shanaka 58*, Sikandar Raza 56*, Zahir Khan 2 for 32)
Player of the Match ($1500): Dasun Shanaka
DP World smart delivery of the day ($1500): Jake Ball to Bas de Leede
Fairplay News biggest hit of the match ($1500): Dasun Shanaka's six of 88 metres
Skyexch.Net Super 4s of the match ($1500): Dasun Shanaka (5 boundaries)
Sportsbuzz 11 Buzzmaker of the match ($1500): Sikandar Raza for scoring 109 fantasy points
Green Belt Holder: Alex Hales
White Belt Holder: Chris Jordan