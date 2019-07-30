Cricket
Imam ul Haq apologises for online scandal involving multiple women

By Pti
Imam ul Haq found himself in trouble when a few women posted screen shots of his objectionable whatsapp conversations

Karachi, July 30: Controversial Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of legendary Inzamam ul Haq, has tendered unconditional apology for being involved in an online scandal with multiple women and the cricket board has let him off with a reprimand.

The Pakistan opener, whose place in the side has always been under scanner for allegedly being a product of nepotism, found himself in trouble when a few women posted screen shots of his objectionable whatsapp conversations with them and accused him of misleading them.

"Imam was remorseful and has apologised for what all has happened. But we have told him in clear terms although this is his personal and private matter but we expect our players to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline," PCB MD Wasim Khan said on Monday (July 29).

Wasim said the board had viewed the matter seriously and spoken to Imam about it.

"We don't like to comment on personal affairs of a player but we expect that our centrally contracted players will also show more responsibility being ambassadors of Pakistan cricket and Pakistan. Hopefully we will not see such incidents again."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
