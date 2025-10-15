Cricket IND vs AUS Commentary Panel; Full List of Commentators, Presenters across all Languages By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 15:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will tour Australia for a key white-ball cricket series starting from October 19. The Indian team, boasted with the arrivals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have already flown away down under for the series.

The tour includes three One Day Internationals (ODIs), followed by five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The first ODI will be played on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney. The T20I series begins on October 29 in Canberra and ends on November 8 in Brisbane.

The Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill in the ODI matches. Top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the squad after a long break. Other important players include KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj. Australia's team is led by Mitchell Marsh and includes strong bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. In the T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side.

Both teams want to do well to prepare for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Fans can watch the matches live on Star Sports and online on Jio Hotstar.

This series promises exciting cricket between two strong teams at famous Australian stadiums. And ahead of the series, broadcasters Star Sports have revealed the list of commentators and presenters. The series will be broadcast across five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

IND vs AUS Full List of Commentators and Presenters

English

Ravi Shastri, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Mark Waugh, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Robin Uthappa, Abhinav Mukund

Hindi

Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, Varun Aaron, Abhishek Nayar, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi

Tamil

Kris Srikkanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Sridharan Sriram, S Badrinath, Anirudha Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, KB Arun Karthik, Nanee, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Sameena Anwar, Muthu Pradeep, Ashwath Mukunthan

Telugu

MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, Suman T, Ashish Reddy, Aksath Reddy, Kalyan Krishna, Vindhya Vishaka, Kaushik NC, Prathyusha Sadhu

Kannada

Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar, Srinivas Murthy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, Bharat Chipli, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody, Sumesh Goni, Reena DSouza