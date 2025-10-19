Cricket IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana Out, Kuldeep Yadav In - Two Changes India can make in 2nd ODI By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 19:32 [IST]

India's first outing in Australia turned out to be a disappointing one. In a rain-curtailed match reduced to 26 overs per side, India batted first and slumped to 136/9, thanks to a top-order collapse and disciplined Australian bowling.

Australia then chased down the revised DLS target of 131 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in 21.1 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Key failures included the returning Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0), who couldn't handle the bounce, while the pace attack lacked control during the chase. India's top order largely disappointed as the reigning Champions Trophy winners succumbed to a disappointing defeat against the reigning World Champions.

To turn things around in the second ODI at Adelaide, India must address these issues with targeted changes in team composition and strategy. The Indian team have an excellent record at Adelaide in the ODIs, having won 9 out of the 15 matches they have played at the venue.

As they take on Australia in a crucial encounter, the Indian team will be looking for a couple of changes into the side. Although the batting and bowling didn't get a lot of chances due to the rain-affected match in Perth, Gautam Gambhir and his team management may well be thinking of a couple of tweaks in their playing 11 for the next match.

Kuldeep Yadav for Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana had a toothless outing with the ball for India. Despite a decent over, Harshit was mostly underwhelming and conceded 27 runs in his 4 overs. As India take on Australia in Adelaide, they can bring back Kuldeep Yadav, who can weave his magic with the spin.

Yashasvi Jaiswal for Washington Sundar

Yashasvi Jaiswal can be handed an opportunity at the top of the order, as Shubman Gill can bat down a couple of numbers. Instead of Washington, India can deploy Jaiswal to strengthen their batting, especially at the top of the order. The southpaw's excellent form in recent times can be exactly what the visitors need at the moment.