Cricket IND vs AUS: What Happened To Nitish Reddy? Why Is He Not Playing In 1st T20I? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 14:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS: India suffered an early setback ahead of the T20I series against Australia as young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the first three matches due to injury concerns. The 22-year-old, who recently made his ODI debut, has been struggling with fitness issues since the end of the ODI leg of the tour.

According to a statement issued by the BCCI, Reddy, who was already in recovery from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms, further delaying his return to full fitness. The board confirmed that the medical team is keeping a close watch on his condition and will take a call on his availability for the remaining matches of the series once he recovers.

Reddy's injury troubles began during India's two-wicket defeat to Australia in Adelaide, where he suffered the quadriceps strain while fielding. The issue forced him to miss the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with India opting not to risk aggravating the injury ahead of the T20Is.

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer's debut ODI series did not go as planned. Despite his potential, Reddy couldn't make much of an impact, managing only 27 runs across two innings and going wicketless in his brief 5.1-over spell, which cost him 40 runs. However, selectors and team management remain confident in his long-term prospects, having seen his impressive domestic and IPL performances earlier this year.

His fitness will be reassessed before the fourth T20I, and a clearer picture regarding his participation in the remaining matches is expected in the coming days to come.

For now, India will hope their young talent recovers swiftly, as Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown glimpses of the versatility and balance he can bring to the side - both with the bat and the ball.