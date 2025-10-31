IND vs AUS: Why are India, Australia players wearing Black Armbands Today?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Australia Match on TV and Online?

India are up against Australia in the 2nd of the five-match T20I series on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

After the washout in Canberra, the two teams will be eyeing to take a lead ahead in this series, effectively now of four matches.

India lost the toss again and Australia decided to bowl first. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and others had a bat in Canberra as well before rain ended play.

At the toss, both captains was seen wearing a black armband. Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh, both hand the black piece of band wrapped around their arm. Australia made one change as Matthew Short came in for Josh Philippe, while India have gone unchanged.

Why are India and Australia players wearing Black Armbands?

The India and Australia players are wearing black armbands as a memorial to Ben Austin, a young Australian cricketer.

Ben Austin, a 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne, tragically passed away after being struck in the neck by a cricket ball during a pre-match warm-up session at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club nets. The injury occurred on Tuesday while he was facing balls from a handheld ball launcher (also known as a "wanger") during practice. Despite wearing a helmet, the ball hit his neck, causing critical injuries. He was rushed to Monash Children's Hospital where he was placed on life support but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, two days after the incident.​

This fatal accident drew immediate comparisons to the tragic death of Australian international cricketer Phillip Hughes, who also died from a similar neck injury after being hit by a ball in 2014. The cricket community across Australia and beyond has been deeply affected by Ben's death, with tributes pouring in from players, clubs, and fans. During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal in Navi Mumbai, both the Australian and Indian teams also wore black armbands to honor Ben Austin's memory.​

Before the match, the two teams also paid their respect as the entire stadium stood for a minute of silence.