Ind vs Ban ODIs: Four India players who deserve a chance in Bangladesh

Rajat Patidar

After a brilliant IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajat Patidar has continued his merry way in the domestic season this year. He was outstanding for Madhya Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, backing that up with three decent half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 29-year-old's meteoric rise in the IPL hasn't earned him any India call-up before this series, and it will be an opportunity for him in the middle order. With Suryakymar Yadav rested, Patidar can be slotted in as the number 4 or no. 5 batter for the Men in Blue.

He scored 404 runs for RCB in the 2022 IPL, at a magnificent strike rate of 144. Patidar is someone who can bat according to the situation. He can demolish bowlers, and has the ability to rotate strikes as well to build partnerships in adverse situations. It will only be beneficial for him and India to give him a chance at the international stage.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is another name who has done exceedingly well this year in the domestic format. He has piled on runs for Maharashtra, amassing 524 of them in the just concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The player was instrumental in Maharashtra's form in the format as they went to reach the final of the tournament.

He has been in the India squad before but yet to make a debut in any format. This Bangladesh series can be the stepping stone for the 31-year-old. With his ability to bat from no. 3 to no. 7, Tripathi is definitely a player to keep an eye on. But will he get his chance? All we can say is that he deserves one.

Shahbaz Ahmed

Another RCB prodigy, Shahbaz Ahmed is a name who is consistently performing in the domestic circuit. The allrounder from Bengal is talented with the ball, can make contributions with the bat as well. He has played twice for India in the South Africa series and has been decent with the ball. He picked up 3 wickets in two matches and bowled with an economy of just over 5.

With Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the team, it has to be seen whether the 27-year-old southpaw gets an opportunity to weave his magic.

Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen, the left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh has come off with a decent outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has picked up 17 wickets in just 6 matches for Madhya Pradesh in the tournament and finished joint 2nd in the list of highest wicket-takers. The pacer has had exposure to IPL with Rajasthan Royals, where he fared well with 8 wickets in 7 games this year. The 26-year-old still needs a bit of polishing, but it won't be any harm to give him a chance in Bangladesh. With his raw pace, the pacer has the qualities in his arsenal to trouble the batters, and can be used alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the third pacer. These are still learning curves for Kuldeep, but he has that surprising element in him, so don't be surprised to see him knocking stumps over in Bangladesh.