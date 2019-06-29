World Cup flashbacks: When Botham claimed the wicket of Tendulkar, half his age

They were also the teams to have played the first-ever match at the cricket World Cup in 1975.

A day before the two powerhouses take on each other in a crucial league match in World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, it is time to look at some memorable instances related to the famed rivalry.

In the 1992 World Cup India took on England in their first match. Their previous meeting at the mega event was in the semi-final of the 1987 edition in which India lost by 35 runs. This time, India were looking for a revenge as Mohammad Azharuddin's side met Graham Gooch's team at the WACA Ground in Perth.

This game was significant not only it was the first-ever day-night game at the cricket World Cup but also because it was a meeting point of two different eras.

Ian Botham, who had missed out the 1987 WC, was back in the squad for the 1992 edition and at 36, it was his final appearance. On the other side, there was Sachin Tendulkar who was making his World Cup debut at just 18, half of the legendary all-rounder's age.

Tendulkar had already made his name in the international circuit though he had not played against Botham yet. As the two legends representing two different generations prepared for their team's opener in WC 1992, Botham threw a challenge at Tendulkar for the game, predicting to take his wicket.

Botham picked two Indian youngsters

Botham was playing against India after almost nine years in an ODI and fell for just nine runs after Graham Gooch won the toss and elected to bat. England made 236 for nine in 50 overs before India came out to chase. Tendulkar came out to bat at No.4 after India lost their second wicket on 63 and he added 63 runs with opener Ravi Shastri who was batting at a snail's pace (57 off 112). The teenager played a bigger role in keeping the scorecard ticking by hitting 35 off 43 balls with five boundaries. And then it was time for Botham to strike.

His delivery squared Tendulkar up and he nicked one to wicket-keeper Alec Stewart to leave India at 126 for three. Botham was ecstatic to have claimed the prey he was eyeing and the old had a clear win over the young on the occasion. Botham struck India again by picking up the wicket of another youngster Vinod Kambli (3) and ended up with impressive figures of two for 27 in 10 overs and was adjudged the man of the match.

Botham's special celebration after dismissing Tendulkar still remains a memorable moment of the 1992 edition.