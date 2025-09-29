Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Drama from Toss to Trophy Snub Marks India-Pakistan Clash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 16:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai may have ended with India lifting the title, but the cricket itself was only part of the story. The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan was marred by controversies, unusual moments, and post-match drama that will be remembered long after the final ball was bowled.

A unique toss moment

The drama began even before the first delivery was bowled. For the first time in cricket history, two presenters conducted the toss interview. Responding to a Pakistan Cricket Board request for a neutral face, Ravi Shastri, who has overseen recent India-Pakistan tosses, was joined by Waqar Younis to speak with the captains. The unprecedented move set the tone for a tense evening.

Bumrah's send-off gesture

On the field, India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sparked attention after dismissing Haris Rauf. While celebrating, Bumrah made a "plane landing" gesture - a pointed response to Rauf's earlier "flight" signal that had already cost him a 30% match fee fine from the ICC. Social media quickly picked up the exchange, with many fans calling it Bumrah's moment of "personal justice."

Agha's cheque-throwing incident

Tempers flared again during the post-match ceremony. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stunned spectators when he tossed away the runners-up cheque handed to him by ACC representative Aminul Islam. His act, met with loud boos from the Indian fans in attendance, became one of the defining images of the night.

India rejects trophy presentation

If that wasn't enough, the biggest flashpoint came when Team India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister. After a one-hour delay in proceedings, the ACC confirmed that the Indian players would not be collecting the trophy on stage. While individuals like Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma accepted their personal awards from other dignitaries, no player approached Naqvi.

Naqvi walks away with the silverware

As chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed in the stands, Naqvi left the stage carrying the Asia Cup trophy back to his hotel. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, though disappointed, put the situation in perspective:

"It was a hard-earned victory. We've been here since the 4th, and played two back-to-back games. I feel we deserved it. The win is important. Asia Cup 2025 Champions - that's written on every board. The world knows we won. What more can we ask for?"

With a touch of pride, he added: "My trophies are sitting in the dressing room - all 14 players, the support staff. Those are the real trophies."

The final may have delivered India the title, but the spectacle ensured it will go down as one of the most dramatic Indo-Pak encounters in cricketing history.