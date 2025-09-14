English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik, Bumrah pick 2 wickets in 2 Overs as Pakistan rattled Early

By MyKhel Staff

India have rattled Pakistan early in their Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. The India pacers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have picked up two wickets in the first two overs.

The two arch rivals are playing in a high-voltage encounter, with the world watching in bated breath.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Hardik Bumrah pick 2 wickets in 2 Overs as Pakistan rattled Early

Hardik got Saim Ayub in the first legal delivery of the match. The southpaw thus have now scored consecutive ducks in this Asia Cup. In the very next over, Jasprit Bumrah caught Mohammad Haris with a short delivery, whose attempted hook shot found Hardik Pandya. In the same over, Bumrah struck Fakhar Zaman as well, but the Pakistani batter's review saved him, as the ball hit his boot outside the leg stump.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025

Interestingly, Bumrah and Hardik have had one wicket and one catch each so far in the first two overs.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opted to bat first after winning the toss, and conirmed an unchanged side which won against Oman. India have also gone with the same team which won in their first match against the UAE.

"Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Agha said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 20:20 [IST]
