IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Becomes 1st Bowler To Achieve 'No Wicket-Less' Feat In India-Pakistan T20Is
Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium delivered an early piece of history, courtesy of Hardik Pandya. The Indian all-rounder once again showcased his knack for striking against the arch-rivals, removing Fakhar Zaman in the third over and setting yet another record in the storied rivalry.

It was the third ball of Hardik's second over when the decisive moment unfolded. Mixing up his pace with an off-cutter, Hardik delivered a ball that gripped just enough off the surface. Fakhar, who had made a quick-fire 15 off 9 deliveries with three boundaries, tried to force the ball away but only managed an outside edge.

The catch went low to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, and although there was a moment of uncertainty as the umpires consulted the third official, replays confirmed that Samson had his fingers under the ball. The decision was given out, leaving Fakhar visibly frustrated as he walked back shaking his head.

This dismissal was not just a key breakthrough but also a historic one. With Fakhar's wicket, Hardik extended his remarkable record of never going wicketless in India-Pakistan T20Is. Across eight innings against Pakistan, the all-rounder has taken 15 wickets, the highest tally for any bowler in the history of these encounters. No other bowler has managed to maintain such consistency in this fiercely competitive fixture.

Hardik's unique feat underscores his value as India's go-to man in crunch moments. Known for his variations, clever use of cutters, and ability to deliver under pressure, he has often tilted the balance in India's favour against their arch-rivals. His dominance against Pakistan adds yet another chapter to his growing reputation as one of the finest match-winners in modern T20 cricket.

The wicket of Fakhar also gave India early control in this high-stakes Asia Cup clash. With both sides aware of what is at stake, every breakthrough becomes vital, and Hardik's contribution set the tone for India's bowling effort.

As the rivalry between India and Pakistan continues to produce unforgettable moments, Hardik Pandya's "no wicket-less record" in T20Is against Pakistan is a milestone that cements his legacy as a bowler who thrives on the big stage. At the time of writing this article, Pakistan are now at 55/1 after 6 overs of play.