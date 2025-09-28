IND vs PAK Toss Report, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India win the Toss and elect to Bowl First, Hardik Pandya OUT- Check Playing 11

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Mocks Haris Rauf With Befitting Celebration– WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 22:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai had no shortage of drama, and Jasprit Bumrah ensured that the evening would be remembered for more than just the cricket. In a fiery moment during the penultimate over, the Indian pace spearhead produced a perfect yorker to castle Pakistan's Haris Rauf - and followed it up with a gesture that instantly went viral.

After knocking over Rauf's off stump, Bumrah mimicked an aircraft crashing, a pointed response to the Pakistani pacer's now-infamous "aeroplane" celebration. The Dubai International Stadium roared in unison as Bumrah's mockery of Rauf's act lit up social media within minutes.

The send-off carried extra spice, given their recent history. During the Super 4 clash earlier in the tournament, Rauf had celebrated with a "plane gesture" while fielding on the boundary, provoking Indian fans who were chanting "Kohli, Kohli" - a reminder of Virat Kohli's iconic sixes off him in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne. On that occasion, Rauf escalated matters further by making a "6-0" sign, a controversial reference to Pakistan's unverified claims about downing Indian fighter jets during a border skirmish.

The BCCI had formally complained to the ICC about Rauf's actions, terming them hurtful to Indian sentiments. In response, the governing body fined the Pakistani pacer 30 percent of his match fee. Against that backdrop, Bumrah's celebration in the final was seen as both poetic justice and a cheeky retort.

While the incident stole headlines, the cricketing story was just as dramatic. Pakistan, after a commanding start, suffered one of their most stunning collapses in Asia Cup history. Sahibzada Farhan continued his fine form with a fifty and added 84 runs with Fakhar Zaman, taking Pakistan to 113 for one. But from a position of strength, their innings unraveled spectacularly against India's spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav was the chief destroyer, claiming 4 for 30, while Axar Patel (2/26) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30) tightened the squeeze. Pakistan crumbled to 146 all out, losing eight wickets to spin and adding just 33 more runs after the strong opening.

Bumrah's fiery yorker and celebratory jab at Rauf, coupled with Pakistan's meltdown, made the Asia Cup final a night to remember for Indian fans.