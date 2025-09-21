Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah's Off-Form Struggles Put India Under Pressure, Netizens React On X By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India's strike weapon Jasprit Bumrah endured one of his rare off-days as Pakistani batters took full advantage in the Asia Cup 2025 clash. Returning to the XI after being rested against Oman, Bumrah looked far from his sharpest, conceding 34 runs in his first three overs - an unusually expensive spell that handed Pakistan their highest-ever Powerplay score against India in the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman signaled his intent right away, charging at Bumrah's first delivery to carve two runs through the covers. The left-hander quickly capitalized on any error in line or length, clipping one off his pads to the boundary and then drilling a crisp drive straight past mid-off. His aggression set the tone, ensuring India's lead pacer was unable to dictate terms as he usually does.

The momentum continued with Sahibzada Farhan, who confidently punished anything fractionally loose. Bumrah's attempt at variations - including slower balls and yorkers - did little to stem the flow of runs. A contentious no-ball call further added to the drama, with Farhan pouncing on the free-hit opportunity to muscle a boundary through midwicket. The Indian camp looked visibly frustrated as Bumrah exchanged words with the umpire, feeling the decision could have gone his way.

By the end of the sixth over, Pakistan had raced to 55 for 1, with Farhan striking freely and Ayub rotating the strike. Bumrah's figures of 3-0-34-0 stood in stark contrast to his reputation as one of the world's most miserly and lethal operators with the new ball.

The Indian think-tank had once again tasked Bumrah with bowling three overs inside the Powerplay, but the move backfired on this occasion. With key overs gone and pressure mounting, India will need their spearhead to regroup quickly and find his rhythm if they are to claw back control. Fans on X, expressed their concern and even took a swipe at Bumrah's rare off-form with the ball.

''I don't understand why Suryakumar Yadav is using Jasprit Bumrah's 3 overs in the powerplay when India is playing only one proper pacer. I can understand if he is in good rhythm & has taken wickets in his first 2 but there was no need to give him 3rd over in the powerplay today'', a fan wrote.

''Jasprit Bumrah kaa software update kardia hai Pakistani batters ne aaj #PakVsInd'', another fan posted.

Farhan has been in great form today as he looks all set at 58. He stitched a 60-plus run stand with Saim Ayub and have kept the Men in Green for a big total. After 14 overs, Pakistan are now at 115/3.