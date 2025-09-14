Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

Cricket IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: No Handshake at Toss Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:28 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 14: The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan began with drama even before the first ball was bowled. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha chose not to engage in the customary handshake at the toss in Dubai, drawing the attention of fans and the cricket fraternity alike.

A handshake between captains during the coin toss is usually seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship. However, both leaders refrained not only from shaking hands but also avoided eye contact. After submitting their team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, they interacted with TV commentator Ravi Shastri before heading back to their camps.

A BCCI official, while speaking anonymously to PTI, clarified that this was not an unprecedented move. "Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match's toss either," the source said.

This encounter is significant as it marks the first India-Pakistan cricket face-off since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025, followed by retaliatory military action in May. The match thus carried an emotional backdrop, though both camps maintained that players were focused solely on cricket.

National Anthem Goof-Up Adds Lighter Moment

If the absence of a handshake set a serious tone, the pre-match proceedings also witnessed a lighter moment. Just before the teams lined up for the national anthems, the DJ mistakenly played a pop song - widely guessed on social media as "Jalebi Baby" - instead of Pakistan's national anthem.

The song played briefly before the correct anthem was restored, leaving Pakistan players visibly surprised. Social media erupted with laughter, with memes and reactions flooding timelines. The goof-up quickly trended online, adding a dose of humour to what was otherwise a high-pressure encounter.

As play began, cricket took center stage, but the unusual mix of a no-handshake toss and an anthem blunder ensured this India vs Pakistan contest will be remembered for more than just the scorecard.