English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: No Handshake at Toss Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

By MyKhel Staff

Dubai, Sep 14: The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan began with drama even before the first ball was bowled. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha chose not to engage in the customary handshake at the toss in Dubai, drawing the attention of fans and the cricket fraternity alike.

A handshake between captains during the coin toss is usually seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship. However, both leaders refrained not only from shaking hands but also avoided eye contact. After submitting their team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, they interacted with TV commentator Ravi Shastri before heading back to their camps.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 No Handshake at Toss Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

A BCCI official, while speaking anonymously to PTI, clarified that this was not an unprecedented move. "Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match's toss either," the source said.

This encounter is significant as it marks the first India-Pakistan cricket face-off since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025, followed by retaliatory military action in May. The match thus carried an emotional backdrop, though both camps maintained that players were focused solely on cricket.

National Anthem Goof-Up Adds Lighter Moment

If the absence of a handshake set a serious tone, the pre-match proceedings also witnessed a lighter moment. Just before the teams lined up for the national anthems, the DJ mistakenly played a pop song - widely guessed on social media as "Jalebi Baby" - instead of Pakistan's national anthem.

The song played briefly before the correct anthem was restored, leaving Pakistan players visibly surprised. Social media erupted with laughter, with memes and reactions flooding timelines. The goof-up quickly trended online, adding a dose of humour to what was otherwise a high-pressure encounter.

As play began, cricket took center stage, but the unusual mix of a no-handshake toss and an anthem blunder ensured this India vs Pakistan contest will be remembered for more than just the scorecard.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out