Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Pleads Not Guilty, PCB-BCCI Complaints Escalate Tensions

IND vs PAK: The simmering rivalry between India and Pakistan has spilled beyond the boundary lines at the Asia Cup 2025, with both cricket boards filing formal complaints against each other after two fiery encounters in Dubai.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a protest with the ICC over his post-match remarks from September 14. Following India's seven-wicket win that day, Suryakumar had dedicated the victory to the "bravery" of the Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face," he said.

At the hearing, conducted by match referee Richie Richardson, Suryakumar was accompanied by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin and operations manager Sumeet Mallapurkar. According to board sources, "Surya informed the ICC hearing panel that he pleads not guilty and he hasn't made any statement that is against the rules. The verdict will come tomorrow."

The BCCI, on the other hand, filed its own complaint against Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Haris Rauf for their on-field conduct during the September 21 game. Farhan's "gun celebration" after a half-century and Rauf's gestures towards fans - along with a verbal exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma - were flagged as unacceptable behavior. Farhan later defended his act, saying, "It was just a moment of the match. Generally, I don't celebrate a 50 but today something came to my mind and I did what I did. I don't care what people think about it."

The controversies arrive in the shadow of heightened political tensions between the two nations, following the Pahalgam attack in April and subsequent military exchanges. Symbolizing that strain, Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha notably avoided handshakes at the toss in both their Asia Cup meetings.

With hearings scheduled and verdicts pending, the build-up to Sunday's much-anticipated final has become even more charged.