Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Who Was India Supposed To Receive Trophy From Amid Mohsin Naqvi Boycott? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:23 [IST]

IND vs PAK: India's record ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday night in Dubai ended in a bizarre scene rarely witnessed in international cricket - a championship celebration without the trophy.

Despite beating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping final, the Indian players walked away from the presentation empty-handed after refusing to accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The ceremony, which usually takes place within minutes of a final, was stalled for nearly an hour. While the Indian team stood away from the stage, Naqvi remained firm that he would personally present the trophy. According to sources, India had made it clear to the ACC before the final that the team would not receive the award directly from Naqvi.

The BCCI reportedly suggested Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni - a neutral and acceptable figure - to step in for the presentation, but that proposal was dismissed.

Eventually, the trophy was taken backstage and never returned during the official ceremony. Confetti rained down, the victory song played, and captain Suryakumar Yadav led his team in lifting an "imaginary trophy" before Indian supporters, many of whom had booed Naqvi throughout and chanted slogans from the stands. The team later posed for celebratory pictures without the silverware and departed the venue.

The controversy appeared to cap weeks of tension between the Indian side and the ACC chief. Indian players had avoided pre-match handshakes, media events, and staged photo-ops involving their Pakistani counterparts or Naqvi. Matters escalated after Naqvi's cryptic social media posts, including one referencing "six Indian jets downed" in an incident linked to Pakistan's Operation Sindoor claims. He also pressed the ICC to charge Suryakumar Yadav with a Level 4 offence for publicly supporting the Indian Army following the Pahalgam terror attack.

While Pakistan's squad remained in the dressing room long after the game, Naqvi stood isolated on stage during the deadlock. The absence of the trophy did little to dampen Indian celebrations, but the episode leaves the ACC facing tough questions over protocol and politics overshadowing cricket's biggest continental event.