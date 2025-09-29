Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Copies Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan Team Donates Match Fees To Victims Of 'Indian Attacks' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 15:22 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai ended with India lifting the trophy after a five-wicket win over Pakistan, but the drama off the field has proven just as gripping as the cricket itself.

Following Suryakumar Yadav's decision to donate his entire tournament match fees to the Indian Army and the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made a similar gesture.

At the post-match press conference, Agha announced: "As a team, we have decided to donate our match fees to the civilians and children affected by India's attack." He was referring to Operation Sindoor, India's cross-border retaliation against terror camps two weeks after the April Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

The Pakistan skipper also launched a stinging criticism of India after the trophy presentation row, calling their behaviour disrespectful. "They are not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they are disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did," he said.

Agha explained that Pakistan had to go ahead with their obligations despite the awkward situation: "We went to pose with the trophy (photo shoot) on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words but they've been very disrespectful."

The presentation itself descended into farce. Proceedings were delayed for more than an hour, and eventually, presenter Simon Doull confirmed that the Indian side would not be receiving their awards from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," Doull told the crowd.

While Indian players Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma accepted their individual awards from other dignitaries, they avoided any interaction with Naqvi. In contrast, Agha accepted Pakistan's runners-up cheque from him, a move that highlighted the sharp divide.

Later, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that India had officially refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, intensifying the already bitter atmosphere surrounding the final.