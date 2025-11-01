English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Who will Perform in Closing Ceremony? Full Schedule, Timing

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

India are set to battle South Africa in a crunch Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (November 2). The two teams have made significant historical progress in women's ODI cricket. This is the first time neither Australia nor England has made it to the final.

India reached the final after a rollercoaster tournament marked by a strong start, a mid-tournament slump with three consecutive losses, and a stunning semifinal victory over Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 led India to chase down 339 runs, the highest successful run chase in the history of Women's World Cup knockouts. South Africa, on the other hand, advanced by emphatically defeating England in their semifinal with a commanding performance by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 169 runs, helping South Africa post 319/7 and win by 125 runs.

Women s World Cup 2025 Final Closing Ceremony Performers Full Programme Schedule

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Schedule

The Women's World Cup 2025 final will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Closing Ceremony

The Women's World Cup 2025 Final will have a star-studded Closing Ceremony on Sunday (November 2).

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be mesmerising the crowd with her hits, as she will be accompanied by 60 dancers. There will be a special-effect fireworks orchestrated by choreographer Sanjay Shetty. The DY Patil Stadium will also witness a laser show and a drone display during the mid-innings.

"It's an honour to be performing at the Women's World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long," Chauhan said recently.

National Anthem Ceremony

Sunidhi Chauhan will be singing the Indian national anthem, while Tarynn Bank, a South African singer, will voice the Proteas anthem before the match.

Story first published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 17:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 1, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out