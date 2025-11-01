Cricket IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Who will Perform in Closing Ceremony? Full Schedule, Timing By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 18:24 [IST]

India are set to battle South Africa in a crunch Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (November 2). The two teams have made significant historical progress in women's ODI cricket. This is the first time neither Australia nor England has made it to the final.

India reached the final after a rollercoaster tournament marked by a strong start, a mid-tournament slump with three consecutive losses, and a stunning semifinal victory over Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 led India to chase down 339 runs, the highest successful run chase in the history of Women's World Cup knockouts. South Africa, on the other hand, advanced by emphatically defeating England in their semifinal with a commanding performance by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 169 runs, helping South Africa post 319/7 and win by 125 runs.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Schedule

The Women's World Cup 2025 final will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Closing Ceremony

The Women's World Cup 2025 Final will have a star-studded Closing Ceremony on Sunday (November 2).

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be mesmerising the crowd with her hits, as she will be accompanied by 60 dancers. There will be a special-effect fireworks orchestrated by choreographer Sanjay Shetty. The DY Patil Stadium will also witness a laser show and a drone display during the mid-innings.

"It's an honour to be performing at the Women's World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long," Chauhan said recently.

National Anthem Ceremony

Sunidhi Chauhan will be singing the Indian national anthem, while Tarynn Bank, a South African singer, will voice the Proteas anthem before the match.