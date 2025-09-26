Cricket IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Creates History With Double Record, Beats Virat Kohli And Mohammad Rizwan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs SL: India's young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma continues to take the cricketing world by storm at the Asia Cup 2025, adding another feather to his cap with a historic double record on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

In the ongoing Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, Sharma not only extended his purple patch but also became the first player to register seven consecutive 30-plus scores in T20 internationals, surpassing the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Rohit Sharma, who previously shared the record.

Sharma's feat places him in elite company. Rizwan had achieved his seven-inning streak in 2021, while Rohit matched it across 2021-22. Now, the left-hander from Punjab has etched his name alongside them, doing so in emphatic style during a marquee tournament. His run of consistency has been instrumental in India's march to the Asia Cup final, making him the standout performer of the competition.

To add to the milestone, Abhishek has also created a second record - becoming the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 with 309 runs. That means his aggregate has already gone past the tallies of modern-day greats such as Virat Kohli (276 runs in 2022) and Rizwan (281 runs in 2022) achieved in previous multi-game stretches. His ability to combine aggression with control has been the hallmark of his batting, allowing India to dominate opposition attacks.

Eventually Sharma was dismissed for 61 runs but before getting out, he became the 6th Indian to score three consecutive fifties in T20Is.

So far, Sharma has displayed an all-round range of stroke play. From explosive power-hitting in the powerplay to measured accumulation in the middle overs, he has adapted his game flawlessly to match situations. In several matches, his brisk starts have laid the foundation for India's dominance, particularly in the high-pressure contests against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sharma's purple patch has not only thrilled Indian fans but also forced analysts and former players to take note of his meteoric rise. His consistency in the shortest format suggests that he has the temperament and skill to be India's long-term opener in T20 cricket.

As India prepare for the high-voltage Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Abhishek Sharma's form will be crucial. With records tumbling in his wake, the young left-hander has shown he is not just part of the future - he is already redefining the present.