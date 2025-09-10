IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained

Cricket IND vs UAE: United Arab Emirates Better Own Record, Notch Up 2nd Lowest Score In Asia Cup History By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 21:54 [IST]

IND vs UAE: The Asia Cup has witnessed some remarkable highs and dismal lows over the years, but Wednesday's group-stage clash between India and hosts United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium added another unwanted record to the tournament's history books.

UAE collapsed for just 57 runs, registering the lowest-ever total in the competition's history and breaking their own previous record.

Back in 2016, the UAE had managed only 81 for 9 against India in Mirpur, which until now stood as their worst batting performance in the Asia Cup. That mark has now been surpassed by this latest debacle, with their batting order simply failing to withstand India's disciplined attack.

Earlier, Hong Kong held the infamous record for the lowest total in the Asia Cup, bowled out for 38 against Pakistan in 2022. On this occasion, however, UAE slipped below both Hong Kong and their own past efforts to claim the unwanted tag of the tournament's lowest scorers.

The innings never gained any momentum. Opener Alishan Sharafu (22) tried to provide resistance, while Muhammad Waseem (19) chipped in with some intent. But apart from the two, none of the other batters managed to cross double digits, with the rest succumbing meekly to India's bowling pressure. Seven UAE batters were dismissed for single-figure scores, highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

For India, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show, weaving his magic once again with a superb four-wicket haul. All-rounder Shivam Dube backed him up effectively, scalping three wickets with his variations, while the rest of the attack maintained relentless pressure throughout.

The spectacular collapse has left UAE reflecting on a nightmarish outing, one that highlights their continued struggles against top-tier opposition. For India, the match provided the perfect platform to test their spin-heavy attack in conditions tailor-made for slow bowlers.

With this new record, UAE will now look to regroup and regain some pride in the remainder of the Asia Cup. However, their collapse in Dubai will long be remembered as one of the tournament's most forgettable batting performances.