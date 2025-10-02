Cricket IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rewrites Record Books, Becomes Fastest Indian to 50 Test Wickets at Home By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 16:29 [IST]

IND vs WI 1st Test: India's 2025-27 World Test Championship campaign began with a bang in Ahmedabad, as Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the record books on the very first day of the series opener against West Indies. The pace spearhead became the quickest Indian bowler to claim 50 Test wickets at home, reaching the milestone in just 1,747 deliveries.

Bumrah achieved the feat in the second session when he uprooted Johann Layne's stumps for his 50th scalp on home soil. The landmark also saw him equal Javagal Srinath as the joint-fastest India pacer, by innings, to reach the mark. Both accomplished the milestone in their 24th innings. The illustrious list is followed by Kapil Dev (25 innings), Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami (27 each).

India's decision to bowl first paid rich dividends as the West Indies batting line-up crumbled for just 162. Mohammed Siraj did the early damage with a fiery spell in the morning, reducing the visitors to 90/5 at lunch. He ended as India's standout performer with figures of 4 for 40 in 14 overs, keeping the pressure intact throughout his spells.

Bumrah took over seamlessly in the second session. After dismissing John Campbell in the morning, he sent back Justin Greaves and Johann Layne with two beauties, wrapping up with 3 for 42 from his 14 overs. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 2 for 25, while Washington Sundar added one scalp. Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Nitish Reddy went wicketless but kept the runs in check.

The discussion around Bumrah's workload continues to linger, especially after India managed his appearances during the recent England tour, where he featured in only three of five Tests despite being fit. When asked if a similar approach would be taken against the West Indies, captain Shubman Gill remained cautious: "We will take a call on match to match (basis), how long a game goes and how many overs a bowler bowls. Nothing is pre-decided."

For Bumrah, however, the day was about setting fresh benchmarks. His blend of pace, accuracy, and ability to strike at crucial moments ensured India's home season began on a dominant note.