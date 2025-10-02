Cricket IND vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul Steers India After Dominant Bowling Display on Day 1 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 22:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 1st Test: India started their 2025-27 World Test Championship series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad with an authoritative performance on Thursday. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the hosts quickly put the visitors on the back foot, dismantling the West Indies lineup for a mere 162 in 44.1 overs.

The Indian bowling unit, led by a combination of fiery pace and tight spin, ensured that the Windies struggled throughout their innings, providing India a strong platform to take early control.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the pace attack, picking crucial early wickets, while the spinners maintained pressure in the middle overs, restricting scoring opportunities. The visitors were never allowed to settle, with consistent breakthroughs keeping India firmly in command.

When it was India's turn to bat, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set about consolidating the innings with a composed approach. The duo added 68 runs for the first wicket, laying the foundation for a solid reply. Jaiswal, known for his aggressive strokeplay, contributed 36 before being dismissed, but his innings ensured India did not lose momentum early on.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, showcased his trademark calm and technique, playing a controlled and intelligent innings. Unbeaten on 53 off 102 balls by stumps, Rahul combined classical drives with precise footwork, keeping the scoreboard ticking while absorbing pressure from the West Indian bowlers. His innings was a testament to his ability to anchor the innings, providing stability for the middle order to build on.

India ended Day 1 at 121/2, trailing by just 41 runs but with eight wickets in hand, leaving them in a strong position. The first day clearly tilted in India's favour, thanks to both an incisive bowling performance and a steady batting reply.

As the match moves into Day 2, India will look to capitalize on their advantage and build a substantial first-innings lead. With Rahul well-set and plenty of batting firepower still to come, the hosts are poised to dictate terms in the opening Test. If this start is any indication, India are well on their way to dominating the contest from the outset.