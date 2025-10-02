ILT20 Squads: Full List of Players of All Six Teams after Auction

IND vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs WI 1st Test Playing 11, Toss Result: India vs West Indies in Ahmedabad By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 8:57 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's first home Test series of the current World Test Championship cycle commences as they take on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series from Thursday (October 2). The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a 2-2 series draw in England, this is the first home assignment for Shubman Gill. The Indian team will have a task ahead as they are without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ravichandran Ashwin in a home Test match after more than a decade.

India vs West Indies Toss Result

The Result will be updated as the Toss will be taking place at 9 am IST.

India vs West Indies 1st Test - Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to have a decent wicket for the match. The pitch is expected to have a tinge of grass, which may aid the pacers. As the game progresses, it will provide assistance for the spinners.

The pitch used for the match is a Red Soil pitch, which has an even covering of grass. It will turn as well in the latter stages of the match.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11

The Playing 11 will be updated after the Toss. Have a look at the predicted lineup here.

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

IND vs WI Test Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach