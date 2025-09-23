Cricket IND vs WI: Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Reddy in Selection Radar; Dhruv Jurel To Be Wicketkeeper: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 8:06 [IST]

IND vs WI: India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against the West Indies could see a fresh look, with selectors likely to consider Karnataka's left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal and Andhra Pradesh all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is also set to take over the gloves in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Padikkal, who has featured in two Tests so far, last appeared during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth earlier this year. The stylish opener is enjoying a fine run of form, recently scoring 150 for India 'A' against Australia 'A' in Lucknow. With India still searching for a reliable No. 3 batter-after R Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair failed to seize their opportunities in England-Padikkal's inclusion could provide stability at the top.

Nitish Reddy, who was part of the Test squad during the England tour, has also been discussed as an option. Despite not making a major impact earlier, the all-rounder remains highly rated and is currently with the India 'A' side. His ability to balance the side with both bat and ball makes him a strong contender for the West Indies series.

The wicketkeeping slot is expected to be filled by Dhruv Jurel, who impressed during the England series earlier this year and followed it up with a composed 140 against Australia 'A.' Though Pant is still regarded as India's first-choice keeper, Jurel now has the chance to further solidify his role as the long-term understudy. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, who was flown in as cover during the England tour, could once again be drafted in as the backup wicketkeeper.

Pant, recovering from a toe fracture at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, will sit out the series. India will also be keen to bounce back strongly at home after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand last year.

The two-Test series against the West Indies begins on October 2, marking India's second assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.