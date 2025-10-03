Manchester United have paid £70 million as Severance for Sacked Managers since Sir Alex Ferguson - How much will Ruben Amorim Cost?

Cricket IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel's Maiden Century creates New Record for India By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 16:36 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Dhruv Jurel scored a brilliant maiden Test century against the West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, strengthening his claim for a regular spot in India's Test side.

The young wicketkeeper-batter played a composed and mature innings, reaching his hundred off 190 balls with a boundary off Roston Chase.

Jurel came in to bat at number five when India was under pressure after the dismissal of opener KL Rahul, who scored a solid century himself. Displaying a blend of skill and temperament, Jurel anchored the innings with a patient knock filled with crisp drives, clever rotations, and timely boundaries. His 190-ball effort showcased his ability to handle both pace and spin effectively, proving his mettle beyond just a backup wicketkeeper during Rishabh Pant's injury absence.

Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who was also in fine form, Jurel built a formidable partnership that helped India dominate the match and take a commanding lead over the West Indies. His century made him the third Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred against the West Indies at home, joining legends MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer.

Dhruv Jurel 100 creates new Record

With the century, Dhruv Jurel has scored the 3rd hundred in Test cricket for India in 2025, which is the most by wicketkeepers for India in a calendar year. Apart from Jurel, Rishabh Pant amassed two centuries during the England series in the summer.

The Indian team will require another century from Jurel in the West Indies series to equal the most wicketkeeper hundreds for a country in the world, a record held by South Africa, who had 4 of them in the year 2013.

Jurel departed after scoring 125 runs in the first innings, as India are 425 for 5 at the flag end of the second day's play in Ahmedabad. The hosts are nearing a mammoth lead of 300 runs, and will be aiming to secure a victory over the Caribbeans by the 3rd day.