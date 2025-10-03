How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been

IND vs WI: What was KL Rahul's 'Two Fingers in Mouth' Celebration all about?

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Match on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs WI: KL Rahul goes ahead of Gambhir & Rohit after 11th Test Century By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 15:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

KL Rahul's century against West Indies in Ahmedabad was a defining milestone in his career, ending a nearly nine-year wait for a home Test hundred.

Coming into Day 2 at 53 not out, Rahul maintained great composure and showcased his elegant strokeplay to reach his 11th Test century off 190 balls, hitting 12 boundaries in the process.

His celebration was memorable and emotional-he raised his bat, kissed the Indian badge, and then placed his middle and ring fingers in his mouth as a heartfelt tribute to his newborn daughter, Evaarah. This poignant gesture highlighted the personal significance of the moment for Rahul as a father.

KL Rahul goes ahead of Gambhir and Rohit

This century now places KL Rahul prominently among India's leading Test openers. He has surpassed Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have 9 Test hundreds as openers. Rahul's 10* hundreds as an opener now ranks him fourth on the list, just behind Murali Vijay (12), Virender Sehwag (22), and Sunil Gavaskar, the all-time Indian opener era leader with 33 centuries. Rahul's rise reflects his growing importance and consistent performances at the top in Indian cricket.

The Test so far has seen India build a commanding position. The home side bowled out West Indies for 162 on Day 1, spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets. India's steady reply gained momentum with Rahul's century and captain Shubman Gill's half-century, helping India reach 218 for 3 at lunch on Day 2 and take a 56-run lead in the first innings. As Rahul got dismissed for 100, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja have picked it up for India, as their lead has crossed 150 runs.

Indian openers & Test hundreds

Sunil Gavaskar: 33

Virender Sehwag: 22

Murali Vijay: 12

KL Rahul: 10*

Gautam Gambhir: 9

Rohit Sharma: 9